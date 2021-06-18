Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,604 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of TCF Financial worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.