Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,693 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 155,340 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.