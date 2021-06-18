Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,157 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.