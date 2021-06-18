Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

