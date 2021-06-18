Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 120,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.