Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $24.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1,741.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,240 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.78 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.