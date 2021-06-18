Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kemper worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

