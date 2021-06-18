Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,870 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

