Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

