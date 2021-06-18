Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,754 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of TripAdvisor worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,220,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

