Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,151 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

