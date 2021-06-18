Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New $20.96 Million Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 645,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,956,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of BancorpSouth Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.62 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

