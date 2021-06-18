Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9,124.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

