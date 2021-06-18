Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9,124.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
