Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 257,328 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $27,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,587,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,769,000.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

