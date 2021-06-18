Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 29,794 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Cactus worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $40.43 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

