Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,593 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Essent Group worth $23,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

