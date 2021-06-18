Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $422.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $300.11 and a 12-month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

