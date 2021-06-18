Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 74,586 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,586 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Knowles worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Knowles by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Knowles by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

