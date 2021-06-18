Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,235,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,527,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,686,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $17.26 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.19.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

