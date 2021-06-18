Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

