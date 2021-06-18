Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $139.30 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.