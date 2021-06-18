Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $510,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

