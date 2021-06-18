Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 8151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

