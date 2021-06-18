Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Waters posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Waters by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Waters by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Waters by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $346.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $348.10.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

