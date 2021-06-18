Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 206,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

WTRE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87. Watford has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Watford will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Watford by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Watford by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watford by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet cut shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

