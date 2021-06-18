Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $783,100.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $783,100.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

