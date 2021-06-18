WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.63 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. WazirX has a market cap of $430.93 million and $28.63 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00885944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,153.99 or 1.00449215 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

