WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 199,662 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEM. KeyCorp began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,187 shares of company stock worth $3,438,649.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

