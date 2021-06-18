WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.85 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

