WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

