WCM Investment Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Cryoport worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,001 shares of company stock valued at $43,407,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

CYRX stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

