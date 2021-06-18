WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $7,297,710. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.