WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $340,323.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,680 shares of company stock worth $10,153,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NSTG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

