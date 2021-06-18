WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,325 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

