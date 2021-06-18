WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,421 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.