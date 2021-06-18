WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

TNDM stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.74 and a beta of 0.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

