WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

