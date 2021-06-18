WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 25,514 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

CRL opened at $357.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $359.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

