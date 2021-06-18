WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 27,798 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of ShockWave Medical worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,747,164.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,191 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,131 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $195.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

