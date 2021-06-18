WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 541,734 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 541,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $336.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.13 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.