WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 67,846 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,846 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

