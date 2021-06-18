Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,868 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Webster Financial worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.57. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

