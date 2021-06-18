Wedbush Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

SEAS opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

