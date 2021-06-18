Wedbush Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of BPMC opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.26. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

