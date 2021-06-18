Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.