Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 1,415,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

