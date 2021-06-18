WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

