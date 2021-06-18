West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.