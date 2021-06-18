West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $90,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $352.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $352.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

